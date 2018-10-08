Catching up with Clemson commit Williams

Greg Williams has been All In with Clemson since he committed to Dabo Swinney’s program this past summer.

As he prepares to join the Tigers football team next year, the Swansea (S.C.) linebacker has one primary goal as he rounds out his senior high school football season.

“To be able to say at the end of the season that I finished my senior year giving my all,” Williams said.

Williams, who pledged to Clemson in June, has remained in regular contact with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Venables as well as assistant Brandon Streeter, his area recruiter.

“They are checking up on me and asking when I’m coming up again,” Williams said.

Williams most recently visited Clemson on June 14, a week after receiving an offer from the Tigers following his performance at the Swinney Camp and exactly one week before committing to the Tigers on June 21.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Williams plans to return to Death Valley for Clemson’s regular season finale Nov. 24 against its arch rivals.

“The Clemson vs. Carolina game,” he said.

Like a lot of others, Williams was impressed by the Tigers’ 63-3 drubbing of Wake Forest last Saturday at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Adam Choice each ran for at least 120 yards and at least one touchdown as the Tigers rushed for 471 yards altogether and scored six touchdowns on the ground.

“It was a great game we played,” Williams said. “I’m excited about the 100-yard rushing form of three of the backs.”

The Tigers are now 6-0 (3-0 ACC) and ranked No. 4 in the country heading into their bye week before the NC State game on Oct. 20.

Looking ahead, Williams likes Clemson’s chances of taking home another national championship trophy at the end of the season.

“There’s a great chance,” he said. “The defense is looking great, and we have a lot of targets on offense.”

Williams was one of the leading tacklers in the Midlands as a junior last season when he tallied 103 stops. He is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in South Carolina for the 2019 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Williams is one of five linebacker commitments in Clemson’s 2019 class along with Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Bryton Constantin, Malvern (Pa.) Prep’s Keith Maguire, Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin’s LaVonta Bentley and Nashville (Tenn.) C.P.A.’s Kane Patterson.