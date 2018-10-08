The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of Commit Performance of the Week. Each week, TCI picks a Clemson commit who put up a performance in their high school football game that is worth noting to get excited for their arrival to campus next season.

This week, the honor is given to a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety out of Shelby, NC. Lannden Zanders put up a fantastic performance for Crest High School as they took down Ashbrook High School, 31-20. Zanders had three solo tackles and an interception on defense. He also saw some offensive action, carrying the ball twice for 2 yards and recording three receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Crest High School also utilized Zanders on special teams as he was used for two punt returns, getting a total of 22 punt return yards.

Zanders’ interception is a beauty to watch as he extends his body vertically and hauls in the ball with a one-handed grab. His athletic ability is going to be appreciated when he steps foot on campus and gets playing time as a safety for Clemson.

One of Zanders’ offensive touchdowns came on a 49-yard play. Zanders lined up to the right of the right hashmarks, ran 10 yards and then cut across the field, hauling in the reception at the 32-yard line and taking the ball the rest of the way for six points. That touchdown was so successful that they decided to have him run the exact same route later in the game, throwing a 31-yard pass to him for another six points.

Zanders’ ability to catch the ball is something Clemson will be able to utilize when he comes to campus and lines up as a safety. Hopefully Tiger fans will get to see him haul in many interceptions during his collegiate career that begins in 2019.