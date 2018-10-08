Tajh's Take: Clemson's amazing freshmen

Tajh's Take: Clemson's amazing freshmen

Football

Tajh's Take: Clemson's amazing freshmen

Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd, TCI’s college football analyst, shares his thoughts each week on the Tigers.

In this edition of Tajh’s Take Boyd discusses Clemson’s amazing freshmen class.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home