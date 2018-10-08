Tajh's Take: Clemson's amazing freshmen

Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd, TCI’s college football analyst, shares his thoughts each week on the Tigers.
In this edition of Tajh’s Take Boyd discusses Clemson’s amazing freshmen class.
Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd, TCI’s college football analyst, shares his thoughts each week on the Tigers.
In this edition of Tajh’s Take Boyd discusses Clemson’s amazing freshmen class.
With 1:24 to play in Clemson’s win over Wake Forest this past Saturday, Christian Wilkins was begging Dabo Swinney to put him in the game. The All-American defensive tackle had jokingly said earlier in (…)
Greg Williams has been All In with Clemson since he committed to Dabo Swinney’s program this past summer. As he prepares to join the Tigers football team next year, the Swansea (S.C.) linebacker has one (…)
As Clemson heads into its open week of the 2018 football season, Dabo Swinney says the Tigers will do a whole lot of self-scouting and a whole lot of preparation for No. 20 NC State, who visits Death Valley (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly teleconference with the media on Monday evening, reviewing the fourth-ranked Tigers’ 63-3 win at Wake Forest on Saturday and looking ahead to his team’s (…)
Trevor Lawrence is not going to tell a lie. It has been a crazy two weeks for the Clemson freshman. After throwing four touchdown passes in the fourth-ranked Tigers’ win at Georgia Tech on Sept. 22, he was (…)
Clemson has been everything Justyn Ross had hoped it would be since he stepped foot on campus in June to begin his academic and athletic career at the college level. Really, it has been even better than the (…)
Punter Will Spiers spoke to the media Monday morning about the previous game against Wake Forest as well as the strength Clemson has on special teams. Spiers on B.T. Potter “We always (…)
Trevor Lawrence talked about what it meant to him for Christian Wilkins to take him to breakfast the day after Kelly Bryant had left the Tigers.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence met with the media for the first time since being named the starter and Kelly Bryant’s transfer. Lawrence was asked about being named the starter and Bryant’s (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that running back Lyn-J Dixon has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his contributions in Clemson’s 63-3 win against Wake Forest on (…)