Will Spiers enjoying getting QB reps at practice

Punter Will Spiers spoke to the media Monday morning about the previous game against Wake Forest as well as the strength Clemson has on special teams.

Spiers on B.T. Potter

“We always joke about how he’s not a big guy and somehow, some way he gets it in the back of the end zone every time. That’s very important. That just takes away an asset for the other team. If they have a good returner and he’s kicking it in the back of the end zone. They are not going to have the chance to return the ball. So, that’s great for our team just to start our defense on the 25-yard line every time. It’s been good for our team so far.”

Spiers on getting QB reps at practice

“I’m enjoying it, it’s been fun. It’s a good experience for me to be able to learn a little bit more football so I’m excited about it.”

Spiers on special teams

“We have for sure done a great job. Our punt team has done a good job. Austin Spence has done a great job all year long snapping. Our return game has been good, kickoff, and Greg Huegel has done an excellent job for us kicking. B.T. coming in as a freshman, he’s doing a really good job with kick off. So, as a whole our special teams has been really good so far.”

Spiers on bye-week

“I think it’s important because we get a week to recover. We don’t have to play this weekend so a full week of recover will be good for our team. Not only that but just getting our minds right for the rest of the season and continue to do our best and to finish strong.”

Spiers on dad, Bill Spiers, coaching

“It’s been great. He’s always there for me no matter what. He’s been awesome. It’s been good to have my family up here and really fun.”