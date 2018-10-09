Clemson Football gives back to local community

Clemson Football took to the practice field in a different capacity on Tuesday, welcoming local families to the Poe Indoor Facility as part of the team’s annual fall community service event.

The event was organized and hosted by P.A.W. Journey, Clemson Football’s program to cultivate leadership in student-athletes through personal growth, life skills and professional development. This year’s service project was specifically created using the preferences and feedback of the team’s student-athletes, helping them serve people and projects about which they were passionate.

This year’s event focused on the areas of health and hunger and was made possible through a number of partnerships. Through the Littlejohn Community Center, more than 300 families from Clemson, Central and Seneca were invited to participate in the event. Golden Harvest Food Bank provided healthy groceries for the team to assemble and distribute.

