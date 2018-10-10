ACC Power Rankings: Atlantic Division

We’re halfway through the college football regular season, and the ACC Atlantic and Coastal Division races have taken shape.

The Clemson Insider gives you our power rankings for the ACC Atlantic heading into Week 7:

#4 Clemson (6-0, 3-0 ACC)

One of only two ACC programs with an undefeated overall record to this point (see NC State below), Clemson remains the team to beat in the conference. The Tigers rank eighth in the country in yards per game (531), 18th nationally in points per game (42.2), third in yards per game allowed (261) and seventh in points per game allowed (14.5). Clemson is the lone ACC squad ranked in the top 10 nationally in both yards per game and yards per game allowed. A week after prevailing in a nail-biter against Syracuse at home, the Tigers went on the road and throttled Wake Forest 63-3 in their most complete performance of the year. Dabo Swinney says his team has not even come close to playing its best football yet, which is a scary thought for the rest of the ACC. Next Up: vs. NC State (Oct. 20)

#20 NC State (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

NC State kept its perfect record intact on Saturday, edging Boston College 28-23 despite giving up 20 points on defense in the second half. NC State leads the ACC and is eighth nationally in passing yards per game (335.4), and the Wolfpack are also tops in the conference in third-down conversion percentage (60.9 percent). NC State’s offense is averaging 33.0 points per game, led by senior quarterback Ryan Finley, who ranks first in the ACC in passing yards (1,621), second in completion percentage (69.5) and third in passer rating (156.8). Meanwhile, NC State’s defense is No. 14 nationally in points per game allowed (16.8). Following their bye this week, the Wolfpack will travel to play Clemson in a showdown between undefeated teams at Death Valley on Oct. 20. Next Up: @ Clemson (Oct. 20)

Boston College (4-2, 1-1 ACC)

Playing without workhorse running back A.J. Dillon, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Boston College rallied from a 21-3 halftime on the road against NC State last weekend to make things interesting before falling to the Wolfpack 28-23. It marked the second loss in three games for Boston College, which dropped a road game to Purdue in Week 4. Dillon is dealing with an ankle injury and his health status remains in question heading into this weekend. Whether or not he suits up, the Eagles have a great chance to get back on track when they host Louisville (2-4, 0-3 ACC) at home on Saturday. Next Up: vs. Louisville

Syracuse (4-2, 1-2 ACC)

After taking Clemson to the wire in Week 5, Syracuse had a letdown performance on Saturday in a 44-37 road loss at Pittsburgh — the same team that lost to North Carolina (1-3, 1-1 ACC) a week prior. Pittsburgh scored on a 3-yard run in overtime, and then intercepted a pass on defense, to earn the victory. Following a 4-0 start, Syracuse has dropped two straight games while allowing an average of 279 yards rushing per game in the losses to Clemson and Pitt. Syracuse’s open date this week comes at a good time as the Orange look to correct a lot of mistakes. Next Up: vs. UNC (Oct. 20)

Florida State (3-3, 1-3 ACC)

Florida State blew a 27-7 lead in an eventual 28-27 loss to Miami on Saturday. The Seminoles have allowed an ACC-worst 18 sacks on the season after giving up six to the Hurricanes. FSU quarterback Deondre Francois was limited in practice Monday after taking a hit to the knee in the game. FSU is now 3-3 heading into its bye week, and it won’t get any easier for the Seminoles moving forward as they have to face four ranked teams in their final regular season six games. FSU’s 36-year bowl streak is in jeopardy. Next Up: vs. Wake Forest (Oct. 20)

Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2 ACC)

Wake Forest is one of just two teams in the ACC without a win against a Power Five opponent this season. Wake Forest’s woes on defense continued Saturday when it allowed 698 total yards, including 471 yards rushing, and 63 points to Clemson. The Demon Deacons are tied for 112th nationally in points per game allowed (36.8) and rank No. 123 in the country in yards per game allowed (501). Making matters worse for Wake Forest is that its leading receiver, Greg Dortch, left Saturday’s game against Clemson with a sprained ankle and did not return. Next Up: @ Florida State (Oct. 20)

Louisville (2-4, 0-3 ACC)

Louisville is the only other team in the ACC besides Wake Forest without a Power Five win. The Cardinals were miserable on defense in a 66-31 loss to Georgia Tech last weekend, giving up 542 yards rushing and 28 first downs. As bad as things have been on defense for Louisville, its offense has been even worse, as the Cardinals rank 121st in the nation in points per game (20.5) and No. 115 nationally in yards per game (340). It remains to be seen whether Bobby Petrino makes it through the season as Louisville’s head coach. Next Up: at Boston College