4-star, top-100 OL planning Clemson official visit

Less than a week after receiving an offer from Clemson, Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam traveled to check out the school and program for the first time back in March.

After the visit, Putnam – a top-100 overall prospect in the 2019 class – told The Clemson Insider that the Tigers made a strong first impression.

“Clemson is definitely a school I’m interested in,” he said following the visit. “I had a great first impression with the coaches. I just loved everything they had to say. Obviously it’s a well-run program, so I’m definitely interested.”

Seven months later, Putnam (6-4, 280) remains high on Dabo Swinney’s program. So much so that he wants to give Clemson another look before he makes his final decision in the near future.

Putnam told TCI recently that he is planning to make an official visit to Clemson. He said the date is “still TBD” but he is working with the Tigers to schedule the trip.

What will he be hoping to get out of the visit when he makes it back to campus?

“For me I just want to see and hear everything, absorb everything I can,” Putnam told TCI. “Nothing specific, I just want to feel their vibe.”

Clemson isn’t the only ACC school that will get an official visit from Putnam — who took his first official to Auburn in September — and another SEC school could get him on campus for an official as well.

“Florida State October 20,” Putnam said of the next official visit on his schedule. “I will probably take one to Florida too.”

Putnam’s official visits will be critical as he will likely be a mid-year enrollee and sign with his school of choice in December.

“I’d like to make a decision once all my officials are done, so probably late November or early-mid December,” he said.

A few factors will carry the most weight when Putnam sits down to pick the program he wants to play for in the future.

“My relationship with the coaches, the relationship between the coaches and the players, also to see if I can fit in with the team culture,” he said of the criteria for his decision.

Putnam has the capacity to play any position along the offensive line, and that is one of the reasons he is highly sought-after by major programs including Clemson.

“I’ve been hearing from Clemson every week, mostly from (offensive line) coach (Robbie) Caldwell,” Putnam said. “Just that they need me and want OL that can be versatile.”

What has kept the Tigers in contention for Putnam as he approaches the stretch run of his recruitment?

“Clemson is a great football team, with coaches who are known to really look after their players, and that attracts someone like me a lot,” he said.

Putnam is the No. 4 offensive guard and No. 92 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He transferred from Chatham (Ill.) Glenwood to Tampa (Fla.) Plant ahead of his junior season in 2017.