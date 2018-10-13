Clemson downs Georgia Southern in scrimmage

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Davis Sharpe and Logan Davidson both had two extra-base hits to lead Clemson to an 8-3 victory over Georgia Southern at SRP Park in a 10-inning scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead. Grayson Byrd laced a two-run single, then Chad Fairey lofted a sacrifice fly.

In the seventh inning, Jordan Greene lined a run-scoring double and Sharpe hit a run-scoring triple to give Clemson a 6-3 lead. Davidson added a long solo homer to right field in the ninth inning for the Tigers, who had 13 hits in the scrimmage.

Brooks Crawford, the second of eight Tiger pitchers, earned the win. Clemson pitchers combined to allow only seven hits with 13 strikeouts in 10.0 innings pitched. Cole Whitney suffered the loss.

Clemson faces Coastal Carolina in the Tigers’ second and final fall scrimmage against outside competition on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Admission is free.