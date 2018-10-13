Clemson loses a close one on Senior day

The Clemson women’s soccer team dropped a close one on Senior Day Saturday, a 3-2 decision against No.11 ranked Duke, at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson.

At the 76:21 mark, Duke’s Taylor Racioppi scored what turned out to be the eventual game-winning shot as she launched one from 24 yards out.

“We’re so proud of the seniors and what they’ve been able to do over their four years at Clemson,” Clemson head coach Eddie Radwanski said afterwards. “There’s always a special lift and energy on senior day and we appreciate the great crowd that came out today. I don’t have any issues with the way we played today, we battled and we played hard.”

It was the Tigers (9-6, 4-3 ACC) who struck first on senior day with a goal at the 8:49 mark of the first half. Off an assist from Ellen Colborn, Mariana Speckmaier finished the ball four feet from the cage. It was Speckmaiers seventh goal of the season and gave Clemson an early 1-0 advantage, which turned out to the only scoring in the first 45 minutes of the match.

At the start of the second half, Duke (10-2-2) got off to a fast start. Kat McDonald scored her second goal of the year at the 47:44 mark, knotting the game at one.

The Blue devils continued continued their onslaught, when at the 54:37 mark in the match,Tess Boade delivered a ball inside the box to Kayla McCoy who finished comfortably for her ninth goal of the season.

The Tigers tied the match when senior defender Sam Staab delivered a ball inside the box to the feet of senior forward Miranda Weslake. With time and room, Weslake tied the game, 2-2, by burying the ball into the back of the net form 10 yards out.

“It was a really good soccer game today, both teams came out and competed,” Radwanski said. “In the second half we conceded a couple of soft goals we could have been better with, but you know what, two good teams were playing each other. It’s going to be tight like that.”

Clemson will have the next six days off before heading to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on Wake Forest next Saturday.