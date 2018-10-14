4-star Clemson commit having strong senior season

Clemson commitment Keith Maguire is having a strong senior season on both sides of the ball for his Malvern (Pa.) Prep squad.

The four-star prospect estimates he has close to 600 all-purpose yards, eight total touchdowns, including two pick-sixes, and at least 70 tackles through seven games.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the future Tiger about his final season of high school football and much more.

“It feels good. I like being that leader that you can rely on whether it’s offense or defense,” Maguire said of his performance. “My teammates have been great, too. We’ve all been clicking real well on both sides. So, we’ve been looking pretty good.”

Pretty good is an understatement, as Malvern Prep has outscored its opoonents 259-124 en route to a perfect 7-0 record.

As a result, Maguire’s team is poised to capture its third straight league title.

“We had a real tough out-of-league schedule too, and being able to get through that with winning every game was just a good feeling,” he said. “It shows that all the hard work we did in the offseason was really paying off. Starting off our league play with a win [Friday against William Penn Charter (Philadelphia)] was also a good feeling. Hopefully we can take the league.”

Maguire’s area recruiter for Clemson, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, traveled all the way out to Pennsylvania to attend Maguire’s game against the Peddie School (Hightstown, N.J.) on Sept. 28.

“It means a lot. It just shows how dedicated they are and how it’s family, too,” Maguire said. “If they’re going to fly all the way out to Philly to watch a game, it means a lot.”

Maguire, who is committed to play linebacker for Clemson, continues to build a bond with Brent Venables as he draws closer to officially becoming a Tiger.

“We’re just growing that relationship right now before I head down,” Maguire said of Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Maguire committed to Clemson in late April over finalists Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, North Carolina and many other offers.

He remains All In with Clemson, is set to enroll next summer and can’t wait to begin his career as a Tiger.

“I’ll be anxious. I’m definitely going to want to get down there and hit the ground running,” he said. “So, I’m very excited.”

Maguire isn’t yet sure when he will make his official visit to Clemson but hopes to return to campus for the Duke game on Nov. 17.

Maguire is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 11 inside linebacker in the country for the Class of 2019.