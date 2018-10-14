5-star Booth discusses his big game on national TV

Five-star Clemson commitment Andrew Booth shined in the national spotlight this past Thursday night.

The Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer standout logged four receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns on offense, accounted for a few tackles on defense and blocked a field goal on special teams – all while playing against Loganville (Ga.) Grayson in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.

Booth (6-1, 190) caught a short pass and then slipped an attempted tackle from Auburn five-star linebacker commit Owen Pappoe en route to a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Before that, Booth hauled in an incredible 39-yard touchdown reception down the sideline that was later featured at No. 7 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

“It felt great,” Booth told The Clemson Insider. “Man, I remember watching SC Top 10 plays as a kid and seeing me on there, on TV was so amazing and such a blessing.”

Clemson commit Andrew Booth (@andrewbooth21) makes phenomenal touchdown catch. He’s committed to Clemson as a DB… 👀 Came in at #7 in today’s #SCTop10. pic.twitter.com/xRIF4kgie1 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 12, 2018

Booth’s future position coach at Clemson, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, was on the sidelines during the game to watch him play.

“It was pretty cool,” Booth said of Reed being in attendance. “They (Grayson) didn’t give me any action really on defense so it sucked that I couldn’t show out on D for him.”

Archer lost the game to Grayson but still sits at 5-2 with three games left in the regular season.

Booth, one of the nation’s top-rated prospects, says he has just one goal for the rest of his final high school football season.

“Win a state championship,” he stated. “That’s it.”

Before long, Booth will be a part of a new team at Clemson. He has been following the Tigers as they’ve started their season 6-0 heading into a top-25 matchup with NC State this coming Saturday.

“I think they’re doing great and being very resilient,” he said of the Tigers. “I just want them to play a great team and win so people will stop overlooking them.”

Booth hasn’t yet scheduled his official visit to Clemson but will be back on campus next weekend.

“I haven’t set it up yet. I’ll be there for the NC State game though,” he said.

Booth committed to Clemson in July over Auburn and many other offers from schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

He is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.