5-star Ladson gives the latest

Five-star Clemson commitment Frank Ladson has scored seven touchdowns in seven games this season for South Dade High School (Miami), which has a 7-0 record and looks like a legitimate playoff contender.

TCI caught up with the future member of Wide Receiver U to get the latest on his senior season and more.

“It feels great,” Ladson said of being undefeated. “I feel very good about our chances (of winning the state title).”

With the fall evaluation period in progress and college coaches allowed to visit high schools to watch prospects compete, Ladson said that Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott is planning to attend his game at Southridge High School in Miami on Oct. 26.

Scott continues to communicate regularly with Ladson, who is set to sign with Clemson in December and join the team on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee.

“Just how excited everybody is for me to come up Nov. 16-18, and for me to early enroll,” Ladson said of what he has been hearing from Scott.

Nov. 16-18 is the weekend of Clemson’s game against Duke, when Ladson will make his official visit.

Ladson, who committed to the Tigers in April, said Scott envisions him being a versatile weapon in Clemson’s wide receiver corps in the future.

“I know they told me I’ll move around. I won’t just play the 9-man (position),” Ladson said. “He’s going to talk more about his plans and lineup later.”

Looking ahead, Ladson has a few goals for his freshman season at Clemson next year.

“Help the team in any way, making plays and be an impact (player),” he said. “And national championship.”

Clemson beat out Miami and numerous other schools such as Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, Penn State and LSU to land Ladson’s services.

Ladson (6-4, 170) is ranked as a top-five wide receiver and top-35 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to all of the major recruiting services.