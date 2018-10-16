Catching up with 4-star Clemson commit Lay

Clemson commitment Jaelyn Lay is just a few months away from starting the next chapter in his life and football career.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star tight end from Riverdale, Ga., who will enroll at Clemson in January and begin his career as a Tiger.

Lay (6-6, 245), who has been committed to the Tigers since March, has some goals in mind for his freshman season at Clemson next year.

“My goals for my freshman season are to at least be in the second rotation on offense or in a certain package,” he said, “and score at least five touchdowns or more and be the first tight end to wear No. 1.”

Before he starts his Clemson career, though, Lay is looking to finish his high school career in strong fashion.

As a senior, the Riverdale High School standout has recorded 11 receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns as well as a two-point conversion catch. He has not been targeted in the passing game as much as he would have liked this season, but says the main thing is that his team has won all but one of its seven games thus far.

“When I do get targets I make the best of the plays,” Lay said. “But it’s about the team and we’re 6-1 when we were 1-9 last year, so it’s the team that matters.”

Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman attended Lay’s game against Fayette County (Fayetteville, Ga.) on Sept. 28 and saw Lay catch a touchdown pass in Riverdale’s 21-0 victory.

“It meant a lot for him to take out of his schedule the day before Syracuse (game) to come see me,” Lay said of Pearman. “It was an honor.”

Lay visited Clemson for its season-opener versus Furman on Sept. 1 and plans to return to campus for his official visit the weekend of the Duke game on Nov. 17.

Lay is regarded as one of the top tight ends in the country by all the major recruiting services. He is ranked as the No. 4 tight end by Rivals and No. 4 tight end-H back by ESPN, while the 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 11th-best tight end in the 2019 class.