Lawrence looking forward to seeing how far offense has come

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media Monday about how he is excited to take on No. 15 NC State this coming Saturday at Clemson’s Death Valley.

This will be the highest profile game for Lawrence as the third-ranked Tigers’ starter. This week’s game will be just the third start for the freshman.

Lawrence on NC State, going against Ryan Finley

“It’s an exciting challenge playing NC State. They’re a really good team. They’re undefeated, too. It’s going to be a really fun game. (Ryan Finley) is a really good player. I remember watching him last year.”

Lawrence on Clemson proving themselves

“Yeah I’m really excited about us to prove just how much better we’ve gotten. Playing a good team, I just feel it’s a chance for us prove ourselves a little bit more.

Lawrence on getting over the slow start

“It’s really just little stuff that we can easily fix. For me, just like missing a throw, or we’ll drop a pass, or we’ll have a penalty. Little stiff that we can easily fix.”

Lawrence on gaining the respect of his teammates

“Regardless of age, it’s about respect. I came in here and put my head down and went to work. Not step on anyone’s toes, and I just stay in my place. Now that I am the starter and I’m playing, I feel like it is a lot more responsibility for me. I need to step up and lead a little bit. It doesn’t change anything about how interact with the guys.”

Lawrence on adjusting to college defenses

“Honestly, with our defense, going against them for the past nine months, there’s not much you don’t see. Compared to high school, it’s way different. Defenses change at the snap. All that is more complex than high school.”