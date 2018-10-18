2020 defensive end has Clemson on his radar

Clemson has brought in the top defensive linemen in the country over the past several years. Whether they are high-ranking recruits or diamonds in the rough, the Tigers have successfully cultivated a winning culture and a cycle of defensive line excellence.

Clemson’s 2020 class will include its fair share of D-line talent, so let’s check out a recruit who might be up for an offer soon.

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville product Eric Taylor holds over a dozen offers from high-profile Power 5 schools.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive tackle said that he is hearing from LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Georgia, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Oregon as well as Clemson.

He last heard from Clemson about two weeks ago when he talked with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates to go over some game tape.

Taylor said he hasn’t talked about a potential offer recently, but at this point in the 2020 process that’s not surprising from the Tigers. Clemson doesn’t usually offer players early until they’ve done a thorough evaluation.

He is “still considering every team that has offered [him]” so far, and said Clemson would “definitely be up there” if they offer him soon.

“Their D-line success” separates the Tigers from the rest of the pack for Taylor, and he said it would mean a lot to be a part of one of the best defensive units in the country.

“It means I would be waiting to play but I’ll get coached up by one of the best D-line coaches in the country,” Taylor said.

Taylor doesn’t have any favorites right now, but the next step in his recruiting process is “picking the top 10 schools best for me.”

Time will tell whether Taylor gets an offer from Clemson. He has the size but still has to work on his fundamentals. He already holds offers from his two home state powerhouse schools, Alabama and Auburn, making it a tough pull if the Tigers send an offer his way.

It’s more of a wait-and-see approach with the Alabama product right now.