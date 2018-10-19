WR Williams can't wait to be back in Death Valley Saturday

Let’s check in with a 2020 wide receiver visiting Death Valley this Saturday for Clemson’s matchup with N.C. State.

Central (Phenix City) High School product E.J. Williams is visiting with fellow teammate and Tiger commit Ray Thornton.

Williams has visited Florida, Clemson, and Auburn already this season.

He told The Clemson Insider that he “missed the environment [at Clemson] a lot and really looking forward to it a lot.”

Williams talks with wide receiver coach and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott frequently.

“He just sends me motivational messages and things like that,” he said. “Just to let me know he really wants me a part of the Clemson family.”

As of right now, Williams does not have a favorite, but he did mention that he “really likes” Georgia, LSU, Florida, Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, and Auburn.

Clemson does have a couple things that really set them apart from the rest of the competition.

“The amount of great wide receivers that come out of Clemson really stands out to me,” he said. “It would be really special and a once in a lifetime opportunity and I would get a chance to be coached by a great wide receiver coach like coach Scott.”

The Tigers “will be in [his] list of top schools” come decision time, which won’t be a while for Williams.

“I’m taking it slow right now…I’m focus on my team winning a championship,” he said.

Clemson has plenty of time to convince Williams that Death Valley is the place to be, and the fact that he is visiting twice in one season bodes well. It also helps that he will have two of his teammates, Justyn Ross and Ray Thornton, on the team.

The Tigers are establishing a pipeline to Alabama through Phenix City, and they have a very solid shot with Williams. He has the size, speed, and playmaking ability to be a quality addition to “Wide Receiver University.”