Clemson continued to pour it on, pushing its lead to 31-0 on a one yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne. The drive covered 22 yards on four plays in 1:29.

After an ill-advised fake punt form its own 20, the Tigers took over on the NC State 22 yard line. Trevor Lawrence completed a 13-yard pass to Milan Richard on third and two setting up Etienne’s 1-yard score, making the sophomore the first player in Clemson history to rush for three touchdowns in three consecutive games.