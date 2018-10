No. 3 Clemson entered Memorial Stadium ahead of its matchup with 15th-ranked North Carolina State. It is just the fifth matchup in Clemson history between undefeated teams at Death Valley four games or more into the season.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN. The link to the photo gallery of Tigerwalk is below.

