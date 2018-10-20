Tigers' offense, defense crush NC State

Clemson’s offense opened the game with a touchdown drive and then the defense came out and immediately got a three-and-out to set the tone in what turned out to be an easy 41-7 victory over No. 15 NC State Saturday at Death Valley.

The third-ranked Tigers (7-0, 4-0 ACC) tallied 471 total yards, including 380 through the air thanks to Trevor Lawrence’s 26-of-39 afternoon, which included a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

Clemson has now won seven straight over NC State and 14 of the last 15 overall.

Running Travis Etienne set a Clemson record with a third straight three-touchdown game, while the defense limited the Wolfpack to 297 total yards.

State (5-0, 2-1 ACC) was just 2-of-12 on third down,while quarterback Ryan Finley was held to a season-low 156 passing yards and was intercepted two times.

—video courtesy ACC Digital Network