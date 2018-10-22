Game Time/TV announced for Louisville game at Clemson

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 3.

Friday, Nov. 2

Pitt at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 3

Louisville at Clemson, noon, ABC

Syracuse at Wake Forest, noon, RSN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m., Raycom Sports

Florida State at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 27

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m., Raycom Sports

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

