Game Time/TV announced for Louisville game at Clemson

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 3.
Friday, Nov. 2
Pitt at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 3
Louisville at Clemson, noon, ABC
Syracuse at Wake Forest, noon, RSN
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m., Raycom Sports
Florida State at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 27
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m., Raycom Sports
Duke at Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN2