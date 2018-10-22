Two-Minute Drill: Tigers aim for history against FSU

The Clemson football team has never won four straight against Florida State, nor has it defeated the Seminoles two consecutive times at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., the site of Saturday’s noon kick.

Clemson players, along with co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke about the second-ranked Tigers’ matchup with FSU on Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist and Katie Florio have more from Clemson in Monday’s Two-Minute Drill.