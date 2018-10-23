ESPN's Pollack gives 'Clemsoning' a new meaning

There is a new meaning for the word Clemsoning.

For several years, Clemsoning has meant an unexplainable loss by a team who has superior talent than its opponent. After Ohio State’s beatdown at Purdue this past Saturday, many of the pundits have wondered if Clemsoning should be renamed to something to honor the Buckeyes’ unexplainable defeats the last few years under Urban Meyer.

When it was brought up on ESPN’s College Football Live Tuesday, analyst David Pollack had a new meaning for the word Clemsoning.

“First of all, let’s redefine it. Clemsoning means going to the playoffs every single year and winning a national title. That is what Clemsoning means, currently,” Pollack said. “I just want to preference that so everybody knows that. There are a lot of teams that want to be Clemson.”