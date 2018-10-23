Tigers in the NFL: Week 7

There is a total of 35 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters.

In Week 7 across the National Football League featured 24 former Clemson Tigers. Fifteen of them recorded stats while nine received significant playing time. An additional seven former Tigers saw a BYE week in NFL play and got time to watch football from their couches if they chose to do so.

The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of Tigers in the NFL, taking an in-depth look at the significant performances put on by former Clemson Tigers all around the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons 23, New York Giants 20

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 1 tackle, 1 solo

Grady Jarrett: 6 tackles, 3 solo, 2 sacks, 2 tfl

NYG: Wayne Gallman

B.J. Goodson: 2 tackles, 1 solo

In a must-win for both franchises, the Atlanta Falcons edged the New York Giants by a field goal. This Monday Night Football matchup featured a total of four former Tigers. For the Falcons, former defensive players Vic Beasley Jr. and Grady Jarrett saw a large amount of playing time. Beasley was involved in a solo tackle on Saquon Barkely after he had escaped for a 14-yard run. Jarrett found himself two sacks on the night, half of the team’s total of four sacks. One of his sacks was a 7-yard loss for the Giants while his other sack was for a 4-yard loss. Jarrett’s totals on the night included 6 tackles, 3 of which were solo. For the Giants, former running back for the Tigers, Wayne Gallman, saw playing time but did not record any stats. B.J. Goodson also saw playing time where he recorded 2 tackles which included a solo tackle. Goodson continued to put pressure on the Falcons’ offense throughout the entirety of the game.

Houston Texans 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 7

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 3 receptions, 50 yards, 1 touchdown, 8 targets

D.J. Reader

Deshaun Watson: 12/24, 139 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 carries, 13 yards

JAX: Tyler Shatley

After dropping their first three games, the Houston Texans have found themselves on a four-game winning streak. With Deshaun Watson under center, going 12-for-24 for 139 yards, the Texans found a way to get it done in Jacksonville. Watson’s only touchdown pass was a 10-yard throw to DeAndre Hopkins who extended himself in a jump to reel in the catch for six. Hopkins saw two other receptions and totaled all receptions for 50 yards. Watson’s game was not restricted to the air as he also saw seven carries for 13 yards, extending the drives to keep the Texans alive. D.J. Reader also saw some playing time for the Texans but did not record stats. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, former Clemson center Tyler Shatley was thrown into the rotation as the Jaguars’ center during this matchup with the Texans. This marks the seventh consecutive game that Shatley has seen playing time in this 2018 regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs 45, Cincinnati Bengals 10

KC: Jarvis Jenkins

Dorian O’Daniel: 4 tackles, 4 solo, 1 tackle for loss

Sammy Watkins: 4 receptions, 74 yards, 7 targets, 1 tackle, 1 solo

Three former Tigers saw playing time in this Kansas City Chiefs dominant victory at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs move to 6-1 on the season, controlling the AFC West. On defense, Jarvis Jenkins saw playing time, but did not record stats. Dorian O’Daniel got his chance and he capitalized on his opportunity to ball out. O’Daniel recorded 4 solo tackles, one of which resulted in a 4-yard loss for the Bengals. His other tackles held the Bengals short of the first down marker. He had back-to-back tackles on one drive which led to a punt where the Chiefs would go on to score a touchdown after receiving the ball from the punt. On offense, Sammy Watkins saw seven targets from Patrick Mahomes, catching four of these passes and tallying a total of 74 yards. Watkins had a 50-yard reception which set up another Chiefs touchdown. Big plays were made by former Tigers in this key AFC matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Cleveland Browns 23

TB: Chandler Catanzaro: 2/3 field goals, 2/3 PATs, 8 points, game winning field goal

Adam Humphries: 4 receptions, 37 yards, 8 targets, 1 tackle, 1 solo, 4 punt returns, 20 yards

With the Cleveland Browns led by Baker Mayfield under center, they have become a tougher team to beat. Two former Clemson Tigers saw significant action in this overtime thriller where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the Browns short and won by a field goal. Adam Humphries got 8 looks from Jameis Winston in which he was able to reel in 4 of these passes for a total of 37 yards. One of his receptions was an 11-yard pass, picking up the first down on a drive that led to a field goal by Chandler Catanzaro. Catanzaro did not have his best game as he missed one field goal from 40 yards out and one PAT. When the game went into overtime and the Buccaneers relied on him to kick the game-winning field goal, Catanzaro lined up for a 59-yard field goal and he nailed it through the uprights. The Buccaneers survived at home thanks to Catanzaro as the Browns looked to come in and take a victory home with them.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 7 action:

BUF: Shaq Lawson

LAC: Mike Williams: 1 carry, 3 yards, 1 reception, 55 yards, 1 touchdown in London

MIA: Andre Branch: 2 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack

Stephone Anthony, Cordrea Tankersley

MIN: Jayron Kearse: 5 tackles, 4 solo, 1 sack, 2 tfl

Mackensie Alexander

NE: Dwayne Allen: starter

NYJ: Jordan Leggett: 1 target

Charone Peake: 1 target, 2 tackles, 1 solo

SF: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 160 yards, 2 within the 20, 54 long