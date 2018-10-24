4-star Parks goes in-depth on Clemson commitment

Clemson landed its latest commitment this past weekend when four-star offensive tackle Walker Parks joined the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class.

The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass product privately committed to Clemson’s staff on Saturday night, before going public with his pledge Sunday. He was on campus for second-ranked Clemson’s 41-7 victory over then No. 16 and previously undefeated NC State at Death Valley on Saturday.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Parks (6-5, 253), who went in-depth about his decision to be a Tiger.

“After the game I decided that’s where I wanted to go,” he said. “So I told Coach (Robbie) Caldwell, then we went to Coach (Dabo) Swinney’s office and broke the news.”

The bond Parks has built with Swinney and Clemson’s staff was an important factor in his decision, and the coaches were elated when he informed them of his commitment.

“The relationship with them was a huge deal to me because that’s who I’ll be spending every day with,” Parks said. “They were super surprised. Coach Caldwell hugged me, and then we went to Coach Swinney’s office and he was jumping and very excited. They didn’t think I would commit this early.”

Parks picked Clemson over an offer to play for Kentucky – where his father played college football – as well as offers from Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Northwestern and Louisville, among others.

Clemson extended an offer to Parks in June following his standout performance at the Swinney Camp.

“I had watched them play before, so I kind of went back and forth between watching UK and Clemson, and when Clemson won the Natty it kind of hit me that they are a serious powerhouse and will be for years to come,” Parks said. “They offer so many opportunities in academics and athletics along with being a powerhouse playing for the National Championship every year. I couldn’t turn that down.”

Being a Clemson commit is a dream come true for Parks.

“I went to camp in the summer when I received my offer, and after that I knew I wanted to be a Tiger,” he said. “I have wanted to play for Clemson since I was little.”

Parks became the fourth commitment in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, joining Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen and Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive lineman John Williams.