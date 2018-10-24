ESPN host thinks Tigers could lose at FSU

College Football Live host Peter Burns asked analyst David Pollack and Desmond Howard on Wednesday’s show if a Top 5 team will lose this week like one has done in each of the last three weeks.

He hinted that No. 2 Clemson’s trip to Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday to play the Seminoles might be the one.

“Clemson? With the freshman Trevor Lawrence playing in his first road game as a starter and those fans down there. Could Clemson be the one,” he asked.

When neither bit on the question, Burns asked Pollack, “You are not even concerned in the slightest?”

Pollack: “Not even the slightest bit…No! Yes, I agree Florida State has had more success and they have looked better, but to you think Pete that offensive line of Florida State has a chance to block Clemson’s defensive line? The answer is no.”

Burns: “I didn’t think Texas A&M was going to block that defensive line either, but that was a one-score game on the road.”

Howard: “Willie Taggart said they will. He said he goes up against the best defensive line in the country every day (in practice). So, we shall see.”