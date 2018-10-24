Recruits weigh in on Clemson's rout over NC State

Second-ranked Clemson improved to 7-0 (4-0 ACC) on the season and continued its march toward the College Football Playoff with a dominant 41-7 victory over then No. 16 NC State on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Clemson Insider reached out to some of Clemson’s commitments and a number of other prospects to get their reactions to the Tigers’ rout over the Wolfpack. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson commit Jalyn Phillips, 2019 DB, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer: “It was a big one for sure. For some reason people doubt Clemson… I don’t know why! They proved that they are the best in the country.”

Clemson commit Joe Ngata, 2019 WR, Folsom (Calif.): “I was so happy for Clemson. I was watching film on NC State the whole week and I thought to myself there’s no way they’re going to keep up with the team speed of Clemson. Plus Clemson seemed to have grown from last week, just in the way their offense started off fast.”

Clemson commit Bryton Constantin, 2019 LB, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab: “Clemson is a dominant team that will make it to the playoffs if they continue to play good.”

Clemson commit Frank Ladson, 2019 WR, Miami (Fla.) South Dade: “Great team win.”

Dalmont Gourdine, 2019 DT, North Charleston (S.C.) Garrett Academy: “It was great. One of the best atmospheres I’ve ever seen.”

Jordan Burch, 2020 DE, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond: “It was great. I enjoyed the energy from the fans the entire game and the intensity on defense from each player.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “NC State was talking trash all game. I wasn’t surprised that Clemson gave them a taste of their own medicine. Tee and Justyn were just embarrassing defenders.”

Jalin Hyatt, 2020 WR, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork: “Clemson was very dominant! I feel the bye week helped them out a lot. They came out with passion and showed why they are the number 2 team in the nation.”

Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “It was great. The defense was running around with their hair on fire, creating turnovers as well.”

KeAndre Lambert, 2020 WR, Norfolk (Va.) Maury: “Kind of expected that. But it was a great experience, I loved it.”