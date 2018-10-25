4-star WR ‘loved’ Clemson visit

After attending Clemson’s junior day in March, and receiving an offer from the Tigers in May, four-star 2020 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert returned to campus last Saturday.

The Norfolk (Va.) Maury standout made an unofficial visit for the Tigers’ 41-7 win over NC State at Death Valley.

“It was great,” Lambert said of the visit. “I loved it.”

Lambert (6-1, 167) was impressed by the fact that nine different Clemson wide receivers caught at least one pass in the victory, including a couple of freshmen in Justyn Ross (five receptions, 75 yards) and Derion Kendrick (two receptions, 24 yards).

“That’s great because if I were to go there I wouldn’t worry too much because I could play while being a true freshman,” Lambert said.

Lambert also enjoyed spending time with Clemson’s coaches, who are looking forward to getting him back on campus in January.

“That they were glad I made it up and pretty much asked if I enjoyed myself,” Lambert said of what he heard from the staff. “And they can’t wait to see me at the elite junior day.”

A few upcoming visits are in the works for Lambert.

“USC, Florida, maybe South Carolina,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Lambert has verbal scholarship offers from South Carolina, Florida, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee among others.

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment following Saturday’s visit?

“Pretty high,” he said.

Lambert is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 24 wide receiver and No. 116 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, while ESPN tabs him as the No. 25 receiver and No. 142 overall prospect.

He is teammates at Maury High School with 2019 Clemson cornerback commitment Sheridan Jones.