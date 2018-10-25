Swinney reveals whose idea it was to troll Doeren, NC State

As you know, Clemson used the laptop pictures on its play cards in the fourth quarter to troll NC State head coach Dave Doeren in the fourth quarter of last week’s blowout win over the Wolfpack.

After the 2017 win in Raleigh, Doeren accused Clemson of cheating in the post-game press conference when in fact a Clemson Athletic Communications student worker was using theirs to put up some social media content up.

During his radio interview Thursday on Mark Packer’s ESPNU Radio show, Dabo Swinney revealed the two coaches who were responsible for the play card joke.

“That was a couple of our offensive coaches. I think it was (Tyler) Grisham and Jeff (Scott). They came to me earlier in the week and asked me what I thought about it. I said, ‘I will tell you what. You go ahead and make them up, but you are going to have to earn it. If the game goes like we want it to go then we will pull them out and I will let you use them in the fourth quarter.’ So, we had a lot of fun. It was a little subtle.”