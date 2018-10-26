Strong mutual interest between Clemson, McLaughlin

Last weekend, Clemson offensive line target Seth McLaughlin made his second visit to Death Valley this season. After receiving an offer from the Tigers while on campus for their season-opener versus Furman on Sept. 1, the 2020 prospect from Buford (Ga.) returned for the 41-7 win over NC State last Saturday.

The Clemson Insider caught up with McLaughin, who said he enjoyed his latest experience in Tiger Town.

“I had a lot of fun,” he said. “It was a fun game to watch and the crowd was really into it.”

McLaughlin (6-4, 260) liked what he saw from the Tigers’ offensive line during the contest.

“I think they are looking good,” he said. “I think coach (Robbie) Caldwell is doing well with them. Their offense did really well.”

The time spent on campus afforded McLaughlin a good chance to interact with Caldwell and Clemson’s coaching staff.

“They said they are still really interested in me,” he said. “I got to talk to them for a good bit.”

According to McLaughlin, the interest is certainly mutual.

“I’m very interested,” he said.

Along with Clemson, McLaughlin cited South Carolina, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Florida and Auburn as the schools recruiting him the hardest at the present.

When does he plan to make his commitment decision?

“Whenever it feels right,” he said.

McLaughlin, who has also been to Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina this season, said he doesn’t have any further visits planned right now.