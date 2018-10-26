TCI's 2018 Heisman Watch

As we continue further along the college football season, it is that time of the year once again, it is time to look at the top Heisman candidates for this season and who is likely to walk away with the award.

The Clemson Insider takes a look at who the top contenders are and gives a breakdown of each.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Soph., Alabama: When it comes down to favorites for the illustrious award, no one deserves to be at the top of the list more than Tagovailoa. What Tua has been able to accomplish so far this season is nothing short of incredible. Throwing for 25 touchdowns, Tua has been the definition of consistency as he has thrown 0 interceptions on the season. To go along with a monster QBR of 238, Tagovailoa has been a step above everyone else and is this year’s clear cut favorite.

Last game: 19-for-29, 306 yards, 4 TDs

Season: 107-for-152, 70.4% completion, 2,066 yards, 25 TDs

Ed Oliver, DT, JR., Houston: I know what people may be thinking, who is Ed Oliver? Why is his name on this list? Defensive Tackle for Heisman?! When it comes down to it, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is not only the best player at his position, but he is undoubtedly the best football player in the country. Posting 51 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss through seven games. Oliver has been the dominant force as we’ve come to expect from him over the past couple seasons. Leading a 6-1 Houston team, the team’s success will depend on how far Oliver can carry them.

Last Game: 5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sacks

Season: 51 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks

Travis Etienne, RB, Soph., Clemson: The number three spot was a tough one for this list, but Clemson running back Travis Etienne secures the spot. As the focal point of No.2 Clemson’s offense, Etienne has been almost unstoppable this season. He is averaging 8.2 yards a carry, Etienne has helped carry Clemson through early questions at the quarterback positions. Running for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers closes game of the year against Syracuse, Etienne has proven his value. With just 39 yards on the ground on 15 carries last week, Etienne saved his Heisman prowess with three touchdowns on the ground.

Last game: 15 carries, 39 yards, 3 TDs, 1 rec, 24 yards

Season: 98 carries, 800 yards, 14 TDs (rushing), 1 TD (receiving), 8.2 yards/carry.

Kyler Murray, QB, JR., Oklahoma: While Kyler may be a top two guy right now when it comes to the race, I’ve got to have him at the four spot here. Murray has been a monster this season through the air and on the ground. With 25 touchdowns through the air and 5 on the ground, you won’t find a more capable dual threat quarterback in any system around the country. While Murray has the capability to climb in the race, a 48-45 loss to No.6 Texas will hold back the quarterback. While playing well against a top 10-ranked team, with Texas’ recent history we cannot safely call this a loss to a top team till we see how Texas plays out the rest of the season. Regardless of record though, Murray has been an animal this season.

Last game: 19-for-24, 213 yards, 4 TDs, 9 carries, 51 yards

Season: 115 for 159, 72.3 completion %, 1,977 yards, 25 TDs, 3 int, 66 carries, 428 yards, 5 TDs

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Soph., Ohio State: If it weren’t for the Buckeyes 49-20 loss to Purdue last week, Haskins would be higher. Throwing for 470 yards on 73 attempts in the game, Haskins couldn’t find a way to bring his team within a couple scores. Besides the loss, Ohio State has been perfect otherwise and Haskins had been the one to lead the way. With one quality win against Penn State, Haskins will look to improve his Heisman odds as he has three more games before he faces No.5 Michigan and quarterback Shae Patterson.

Last Game: 49-for-73, 470 yards, 2 TDs, 1 int

Season: 224-for-315, 71.1% completion, 2,801 yards, 30 TDs, 5 int