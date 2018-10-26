What They Are Saying: DeAndre Hopkins

Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins put on a show Thursday night with two touchdowns and an amazing catch that didn’t count. In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what was said on Twitter about Hopkins after his huge performance in the Houston Texans’ 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins.

DeAndre Hopkins isn’t human pic.twitter.com/eR9ooSitMj — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) October 26, 2018

They just now catching on https://t.co/YWJMGqK007 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 26, 2018

Deandre Hopkins has the best hands in the NFL. No argument. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) October 26, 2018

UPDATE: With his 49-yard TD pass to WR DeAndre Hopkins in the 4th Quarter vs. Miami, #Texans QB @deshaunwatson passed Dan Marino (32) for the second-most touchdown passes through a player’s first 15 career games in NFL history #MIAvsHOU pic.twitter.com/BEH9ay3XRL — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 26, 2018

Awful Penalty Call Erases Catch of the Year By DeAndre Hopkins https://t.co/Oe6eXuq1sw — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) October 26, 2018

DeAndre Hopkins: I think we have best offense in NFL – National Football League News – https://t.co/tpGAElxUyI pic.twitter.com/2dyqdnbW4Z — NFL News Now (@NFLNewsNow247) October 26, 2018