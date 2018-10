Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 16-of-20 passes for 239 yards and threw five touchdown passes in leading his Houston Texans to a 42-23 victory over Miami Thursday night in Houston.

Two of Watson’s five touchdowns were to former Clemson wide receiver Deandre Hopkins.

Watson had a passing rating of 156.0. Here is What They Are Saying about the former Tiger on Twitter.

Deshaun Watson finished with more TDs than incompletions 😳 pic.twitter.com/ah7H9mciIS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2018

With his two-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter vs. Miami, #Texans QB @DeshaunWatson became the first quarterback to record multiple games with at least five TD passes in his first 15 career games since the AFL/NFL merger and the first since QB Norm Van Brocklin in 1950 #MIAvsHOU pic.twitter.com/nWkUzWAbQa — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 26, 2018

Most touchdown passes through 15 career games: 1. Kurt Warner, 36

2. Deshaun Watson, 34 (14 starts)

3. Dan Marino, 32 — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 26, 2018

5 TDs ❗@deshaunwatson has been shooting and scoring all night pic.twitter.com/Cf6L18Wn5J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2018

A true vocal leader. That’s how you keep a clean offense running 👍. @deshaunwatson @tide pic.twitter.com/l2B1NMzxvZ — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2018