Clemson sets all kinds of records in routing the Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State was supposed to be No. 2 Clemson’s toughest opponent the reminder of the regular season.

If that’s the case, the Tigers are going to roll over everyone else in the ACC.

Clemson set a record for most points scored by an opponent at Doak Campbell Stadium, while tying the Seminoles’ their worst defeat in school history as they rolled to a 59-10 victory Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. The Tigers 49-point victory tied Florida’s 49-point win over FSU in 1973.

The 49 points also represent the biggest defeat by a Florida State team at home.

The win also gave Clemson its fourth straight over the ‘Noles. The first ACC foe to beat Florida State four straight years.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) did all this thanks to 314 yards passing and four touchdowns from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while wide receiver Amari Rodgers scored two touchdown receptions and had 218 all-purpose yards. Lawrence also completed two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins.

In all, Clemson threw five touchdown passes. Chase Brice had a touchdown pass to T.J. Chase in t third quarter.

Rodgers finished the day with six receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns of 68 and 58 yards. Higgins also had six reception for 62 yards scored on touchdowns of 7 and 3 yards.

Lawrence finished the game competing 20-of-37 passes for 314 yards. In all, the Tigers amassed 525 yards in the victory.

Clemson’s defense was equally as impressive. The Tigers held Florida State 247 total yards, including minus-21 rushing yards. Tre Lamar intercepted a Deondre Francois pass and returned it 43 yards to set up a Christian Wilkins’ touchdown in the second quarter.

The Tigers recorded five sacks and 14 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

The Seminoles (4-4, 2-4 ACC) were 4-of-17. Francoise finished the day 17-of-36 for 180 yards and one interception. He had minus-16 yards rushing.

Clemson scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead at the break. It marked the first time since 2013 vs. The Citadel they scored 28 points in a quarter. Clemson had 165 total yards in the second quarter.

Wilkins got in the act when he lined up as the tailback in the Power I-formation at the FSU 1-yard line with Dexter Lawrence as the lead fullback. With Lawrence paving a path, Wilkins easily scored to give Clemson a 21-0 lead with 3:34 to play in the half.

Garrett Williams, whose dad Dayne played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1986-’89, scored on a 2-yard plunge with 1:07 to go in the second quarter. Dayne Williams scored 24 touchdowns in his career at Florida State.

It was Garret’s first career touchdown for the Tigers.

Clemson took a 7-0 lead when Lawrence found Higgins in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown. The Clemson receiver out jumped two Seminole defenders for the pass with 13:19 to play in the first quarter.

The Seminoles initially held Clemson short of the sticks and forced a Greg Huegel field goal attempt, which he badly missed to the right. However, they were called for roughing the kicker and the Tigers took advantage of the mistake with the touchdown to Higgins.

Clemson increased the lead to 14-0 when Higgins caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence with 7:49 to go in the half to cap a 9-play, 58-yard drive.