ESPN’s Lee Corso gave his top four teams on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning.

In Corso’s opinion, Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country followed by Clemson at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.

Why does Corso have the Tigers at No. 2 in his rankings?

“They got an offense that can score and maybe outscore the Tide.” he said.