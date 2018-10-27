Helmet Stickers: No. 2 Clemson 59, Florida State 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—When it rained it poured in Doak S. Campbell Stadium, as second-ranked Clemson handed Florida State its worst loss in program history, defeating the Seminoles 59-10 to remain unbeaten. The game tied the worst margin of defeat for a Florida State (4-4, 2-4) team tying the record set in 1973 when it lost by 49 points to Florida.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0) completely shut down their divisional rival holding them to 247 yards of total offense and minus-21 yards rushing on the day. Meanwhile on offense Clemson moved as it pleased after the first quarter finishing the day with 524 yards of total offense and 404 yards through the air.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet sticker to players, excluding the player of the game, who contributed to the game with exceptional individual performances.

Tre Lamar

Lamar has been essential to the Clemson defense at the middle linebacker for the last two seasons. He finished Saturday’s game with three tackles including a solo tackle and an interception.

The interception is the first of Lamar’s career and came as Florida State was attempting to move the ball following Clemson’s second touchdown. Dexter Lawrence tipped the ball right into the chest of Lamar who returned the ball 43 yards setting the Tiger offense up at the 30 yard line, where it would take a 21-0 lead.

Tee Higgins

Higgins put together another solid game at wideout and showed himself to be Trevor Lawrence’s go guy after being targeted 10 times in the game. He finished the day with six receptions for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns for an average of 10.3 yards per catch.

Christian Wilkins

Wilkins played well on the defensive line finishing the game with a pair of tackles, half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. He and the rest of the Clemson front seven sacked FSU quarterbacks five times and totaled 14 tackles for loss.

However, Wilkins’ offensive abilities earned him a helmet sticker Saturday as he rushed for his first career touchdown. Clemson lined up in the true “Power-I” with Dexter Lawrence at fullback and Wilkins at tailback to push through the Seminole defensive line for the two-yard score.

Garrett Williams

Williams’ father, Dayne Williams, scored 24 rushing touchdowns in his career at Florida State from 1986-88. Saturday Williams scored his first career touchdown as a Tiger and scored in the same endzone his father frequented as a Seminole. The score came on a two-yard handoff as Williams lined up at fullback.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence started the game a little jittery in the first quarter but settled down to muster his second straight 300 yard passing game. He finished the day 20-of-37 with 314 yards passing and four touchdowns.