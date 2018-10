TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the Tigers destroyed Florida State, 59-10, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Lawrence said the offense is in a “good spot” after totaling 524 yards and eight touchdowns against the Noles but there are still things to improve on as the team moves forward.

TCI caught up with Lawrence on the field at Doak Campbell Stadium following the win.