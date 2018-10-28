Clemson advances to ACC Semifinals

NEWTON, Mass. – The Clemson women’s soccer team earned its third straight road victory as it shut out No. 19 Boston College 1-0 in a quarterfinal match of the ACC Tournament on Sunday afternoon in Newton, Mass.

“This was another great win on the road by our team today,” Clemson head coach Eddie Radwanski said. “The girls came out determined and focused right from the opening whistle and I was pleased with our play in the first half.

“We had most of the possession, created chances, and honestly, should have scored a few more goals. Having a lead on the road at halftime is a positive. We knew BC would throw everything at us in second half and we did a great job managing the game.”

With the win, the Tigers earned a spot in next Friday’s ACC Semifinals and improved to 12-7 overall while the Eagles fell to 14-4-1 overall.

In the 19th minute of play, senior defender Sam Staab handled a throw-in in the near corner, which she put at the feet of freshman midfielder Brooke Power. Power took one touch and sent the ball back to Staab. Staab gave the ball right back to Power, who crossed it into the middle of the six-yard box where sophomore forward Mariana Speckmaier finished with a header past the Boston College keeper to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead, which they did not relinquish.

“Our team defense was solid and resolute, and we were able to shut out a good attacking team like BC on their home field, after they were undefeated at home throughout the entire regular season. We are excited to advance to the ACC Championship Semifinals and head to Cary, N.C. next week.”

OF NOTE

Junior goalkeeper Sandy MacIver posted her eighth solo shutout of the season, and the 13 th of her Clemson career, in the contest. The 13 solo shutouts put MacIver in fourth place in the program’s record book in that category.

of her Clemson career, in the contest. The 13 solo shutouts put MacIver in fourth place in the program’s record book in that category. With Staab’s assist on the game-winning goal, she tallied her 11th assist of the season. She now has a total of 33 assists for her Clemson career, a figure that ranks fourth in school history in career assists, and is one assist away from tying Lindsay Browne for third.

Speckmaier leads the Tiger team in goals, as she picked up her 10th of the season in the 19 th minute against the Eagles. She also leads the team in scoring with 21 points, on 10 goals and one assist, a career high for the Miami native.

minute against the Eagles. She also leads the team in scoring with 21 points, on 10 goals and one assist, a career high for the Miami native. With the shutout victory, the Tigers handed the Eagles their first loss of the season at Newton Soccer Field, as they entered the match 11-0 on their home turf.

The win also marks the third time this season that Clemson has earned a shutout over a ranked opponent. Previously, the Tigers posted shutouts versus No. 4 Virginia on Sept. 20 and No. 10 Florida State on Oct. 4. All three matches ended with a final score of 1-0, and all three opponents entered the match averaging more than two goals per game.

This is the third time in eight seasons under Head Coach Eddie Radwanski that the Tigers have advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Championship. Previously, Clemson reached the conference semifinals in 2015 and 2016.



With the win, the Tigers advance to the ACC Semifinals to take on No. 1-seed and third-ranked North Carolina. The match will take place on Friday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The winner will advance to face the winner of the semifinal contest between Florida State and Virginia in the ACC championship match slated for Sunday, Nov. 4 at noon.