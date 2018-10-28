Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature brings you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did this week:

Lannden Zanders paced Crest (Shelby, N.C.) to a 63-14 win vs. Burns (Lawndale, N.C.) with an outstanding performance. The Clemson safety commit made an impact on both sides of the ball, scoring touchdowns of 63 and 31 yards on offense and returning an interception 38 yards for a pick-six on defense.

Clemson wide receiver commit Joseph Ngata was outstanding as well, as he recorded four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard score, in Folsom (Folsom, Calif.)’s 40-0 win at Del Oro (Loomis, Calif.). Ngata also picked off a pass in the contest.

Fellow receiver commit Frank Ladson of South Dade (Miami) scored on a 3-yard touchdown in his team’s 15-13 loss at Southridge (Miami). Ladson also made this nice grab in the game:

A strike by @SDSHS QB @_DemetriusBurns to WR @_FrankLadson for a TD just before halftime @FootballHotbed . Halftime Score, Ridge 9 South Dade 7 pic.twitter.com/oNWFb95ui5 — Coach John (@CoachJohn_HYAS) October 27, 2018

Receiver commit Brannon Spector helped Calhoun (Calhoun, Ga.) to a 41-6 win vs. Haralson County (Tallapoosa, Ga.) with two touchdowns. Spector had a 21-yard catch-and-run for a score as well as an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as Calhoun improved to 9-0 on the season.

Clemson defensive tackle commit Ruke Orhorhoro scored his second defensive touchdown of the season for River Rouge (River Rouge, Mich.) in its 7-6 loss at King (Detroit). After a teammate intercepted a pass and then fumbled the ball, Orhorhoro scooped it up and carried it 15 yards into the end zone.

Linebacker commit Kane Patterson posted 75 total yards and scored on a touchdown from 5 yards out in C.P.A. (Nashville, Tenn.)’s 31-10 win vs. Franklin Road Academy (Nashville). Patterson also had a sack on fourth-and-goal that resulted in a turnover on downs.

Clemson defensive tackle commit Tayquon Johnson saw his fair share of carries on offense, rushing for 107 yards and converting a two-point attempt for Williamsport (Williamsport, Md.) in its 41-26 loss vs. Boonsboro (Boonsboro, Md.).

Linebacker commit Bryton Constantin logged a sack-fumble for University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.), which improved to 9-0 after a 56-7 victory at Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge).

Clemson #AllIn LB commitment Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) was getting after the QB tonight. Here's a sack-fumble from a night w a lot of highlights pic.twitter.com/JD42ShHRQW — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 26, 2018

Clemson quarterback commit Taisun Phommachanh threw a dime for a touchdown as he guided Avon Old Farms (Avon, Conn.) to a 17-14 win vs. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.).

Taisun Phommachanh @tydollaz3 top nationally rated QB #Clemson commit 2019 Avon Old Farms HS managing the elements with ease on the dime to the back corner to tie it 7-7 at half temp 34 degrees and raining pic.twitter.com/mBWbWIBIx8 — Day1 to D1 (@Day1toD1) October 27, 2018

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

Andrew Booth, Jalyn Phillips, Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) – 35-7 win vs. South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.)

LaVonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) — 18-10 win vs. Homewood (Homewood, Ala.)

Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) – 34-17 loss vs. Habersham Central (Mt. Airy, Ga.)

Joseph Charleston, Milton (Milton, Ga.) — 57-7 win vs. Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)

Jaelyn Lay, Riverdale (Riverdale, Ga.) — 45-22 loss @ Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.)

Keith Maguire, Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) — 38-20 win @ Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.)

Hunter Rayburn, Pensacola (Pensacola, Fla.) – 21-0 loss vs. West Florida (Pensacola, Fla.)

Ray Thornton, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) – 24-7 win vs. Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Greg Williams, Swansea (Swansea, S.C.) — 22-16 win @ Edisto (Cordova, S.C.)

Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) — 42-3 win @ Jackson (Jackson, Ga.)

Demonte Capehart, Hartsville (Hartsville, S.C.) – 48-0 win @ Darlington (Darlington, S.C.)

Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) – 20-0 win @ Conner (Hebron, Ky.)

John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) – 22-11 win @ Sprayberry (Marietta, Ga.)