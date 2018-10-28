No better time or place for Williams' first career touchdown

The first touchdown of Garrett Williams’ Clemson career could not have come at a better time or in a better place.

As the son of former Florida State fullback, Dayne Williams who played a part in the infamous 1988 “puntrooskie” it was only fitting that Williams scored his first collegiate touchdown in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

“The irony of it is just incredible,” Williams said after the game. “It was my first touchdown as a college player and scoring in this stadium, I was here every home game growing up.

“I sat right on the 50-yard line on the away side every single home game. So it was cool to be able to have that experience in this stadium with a good win like this. It was awesome.”

During his time at Florida State from 1986-1988 Dayne Williams scored 24 touchdowns. To see his son score one in the stadium he used to call home was a special moment for the entire Williams family.

“He’ll be waiting out there,” Williams said. “He and my grandpa will be waiting out there so I’ll see him in a second. I’m sure he was pumped.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney and the rest of the coaching staff knew Saturday’s game would be the perfect opportunity for Williams to score, so all week they practice the played which was executed into a two-yard touchdown run with just over a minute to play in the second half of Saturday’s game which extended Clemson’s lead 28-0.

“It meant a lot,” Williams said. “(Swinney) tried to get it to me earlier in the game too but then they covered it well so it wasn’t there but just to come back to that and get me in and make a conscious effort to let me experience that in this stadium was really neat and I appreciate that a lot from him.”

As a senior Williams has been waiting for quite some time to score a touchdown.

“I’ve been lobbying for that play since my freshman year,” he said laughing. “I’ve been asking Coach Elliott, Coach Scott for four years straight about that play so I’m so happy we were finally able to run it and the experience and outcome were awesome for today.”

In all of the games Williams attended at Doak Campbell growing up, he said he has never seen such dominance of one team over the other and is extremely proud of the way Clemson handled business in Tallahassee.

“I’ve been to a lot of football games here and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything close to 59 points scored here,” he said. “Hats off to our team, we played with a lot of heart. Our guys just really love playing football which is a great thing about here just to execute like that.”