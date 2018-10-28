Recruits react to Clemson’s romp over FSU

Second-ranked Clemson traveled to Tallahassee, Fla., and thrashed Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium by a score of 59-10.

The 49-point victory by Clemson was the largest home defeat suffered by Florida State and matched Florida State’s largest margin of defeat at any location in school history. The Tigers’ 59 points were the most ever scored by any opponent at Florida State.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of Clemson’s commitments and a number of other recruits for their reaction to the Tigers’ rout over the Seminoles:

Clemson commit Bryton Constantin, 2019 LB, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab: “It was great and the defense was dominant.”

Clemson commit Joe Ngata, 2019 WR, Folsom (Calif.): “I was happy about the win and just loved watching the team come back from a little bit of a slow start.”

Clemson commit Lannden Zanders, 2019 S, Shelby (N.C.) Crest: “It was great! Clemson definitely showed what they look like when firing on all cylinders!!!”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “It was a fun game to watch but now time to prepare for the next game!”

Clemson commit Walker Parks, 2020 OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “I thought it was hilarious and a very good feeling. Seeing my team dominate another conference opponent like that is a very comforting feeling.”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “It was total domination. They were disciplined and imposed their will on the Noles. They really have something special going on at Clemson and I cannot wait to be a part of it.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “It’s always hard to beat FSU on their home turf but Trevor Lawrence was picking apart FSU’s defense. Great win on the road for the Tigers.”

Julian Fleming, 2020 WR, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia: “It was a big dominant win!”

Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “It was a statement that they had no business out there with them today.”

Ethan West, 2020 LB, Chesterfield (Va.) Cosby: “It was very impressive.”

Chantz Williams, 2020 DE, Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf: “It was a really good win. Clemson seemed good in every aspect.”

Trey Zimmerman, 2020 OL, Roswell (Ga.): “Big win. Love what coach Swinney is doing and how he treats the program as family.”