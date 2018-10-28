Scott: 'When we turned it on we really got it going'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was happy with the offense’s production in No. 2 Clemson’s 59-10 win over Florida State Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

After being forced to punt on their first three possessions of the game, the Tigers racked up 524 yards of offense and scored eight touchdowns against the Seminoles.

Scott on the offense’s slow start

“Got off to a little bit of a slow start but able to find it there a little bit later starting in the second quarter. When we turned it on we really got going.”

Scott on Amari Rodgers

“We have a lot of wide outs. We play a lot of guys and for whatever reason that ball hadn’t really found him a whole lot up until this point and I just really encouraged him this week that he was practicing really well and it was going to find him.”

Scott on run-pass options

“A lot of those skinny posts we hit Overton on, I think we hit one to Ross. We had another ball to Higgins that were all RPO and the biggest thing is just kind of reading the safeties.”

Scott on Christian Wilkins’ touchdown

“Coach Swinney, he loves to have fun with our guys. That’s a big thing that we try to do. Not only do we want to win but we want to have fun doing it. So Coach Swinney came in and introduced that to the offensive staff.”

Scott Garrett Williams’ touchdown

“His dad Dayne Williams, the exact same play that Garrett scored on, I think that’s Garrett’s first touchdown of his career. That’s the exact same play that his dad had many touchdowns on when he played here at Florida State.”