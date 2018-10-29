ESPN’s Galloway: 2 teams have argument to be ranked higher than Clemson

ESPN analyst Joes Galloway was asked on ESPN’s College Football Live Show on Monday to reveal his top 6 teams heading into Tuesday’s first College Football Playoff rankings show, which airs at 7 p.m., on ESPN.

Galloway has Alabama No. 1, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan in the top 4. He has LSU and Georgia as the first two teams out.

However, Galloway says he is tired of hearing LSU fans scream about their resume and said Notre Dame has a case to jump Clemson as much as LSU does in the rankings

“For everyone who is yelling about resumes and saying resumes should matter and not just looking at them and saying ‘who should win?’ Then Notre Dame should really be above Clemson because who has Clemson beat. Notre Dame has a much better resume than Clemson and then the LSU people are screaming what about their resume. If the committee gives LSU credit for those top 10 wins, then heck, they should be up there at No. 2 also.”