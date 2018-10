Clemson’s Gage Cervenka had his first collegiate start at center on Saturday at Florida State, and Trevor Lawrence has settled in at quarterback and is hitting his stride.

Watch The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist and Katie Florio breakdown all the news and see what Tony Elliott and Gage Cervenka had to say about Trevor Lawrence and Cervenka’s first start.

Here is TCI’s Two-Minute Drill.