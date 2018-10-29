Xavier Thomas: "Don't bite the cheese"

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas has learned well from Clelin Ferrell this season.  Thomas has learned to “not bite the cheese” so he doesn’t get killed like a mouse from the veteran.

Watch Thomas’ Monday press conference on TCITV:

 

