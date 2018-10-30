Clemson is No. 1 for 2020 Georgia linebacker

Four-star linebacker Kevin Swint was in Death Valley for Clemson’s big win over N.C. State. The Clemson Insider checked in with him to see how his visit went.

“It went great,” said Swint. “It was literally like everyone has been in my family for years. I love that place!”

The Carrollton (Ga.) product said that “It’s hard to choose just one thing“ about the visit because he “enjoyed every aspect of the visit.”

Swint told TCI that he talked with Clemson commit Sergio Allen and defensive tackle recruit Tre Williams the most during his visit.

He also got to spend some time with coaches Todd Bates and Brent Venables and talk with them for a while during the weekend.

“We talked about everything really, not just about football,” said Swint. “I talk to them like regular people, not just coaches. Our relationship is very tight, it gets closer and closer everyday.”

As for the game, Swint also had a great time watching the Tigers thump the Wolfpack in Death Valley in front of a sellout crowd.

“It was great,” he said. “The defense was running around with their hair on fire creating turnovers as well.”

Other than Clemson, Swint has only visited Alabama so far this season. His visit to Death Valley has the Tigers number one on his list.

“They’re number one because it actually felt real,” he said.

Only Ohio State and Florida are in the mix aside from Clemson according to Swint.

Swint won’t be making his final decision until December 2019 so there are still plenty of ways his recruitment can pan out.

Right now, it appears the Tigers are the team to beat for the No. 9 ranked outside linebacker in the country. Clemson is well on its way to having an elite pair of 2020 linebackers in Swint and fellow Georgia native Sergio Allen.