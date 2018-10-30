Swinney on the CFP ranking: ‘Don’t take the cheese’

Second-ranked Clemson will host Louisville this Saturday at Death Valley against 2-6 Louisville.

At the weekly press conference on Tuesday, Dabo Swinney was convinced that Louisville is the best 2-6 team in the country.

Swinney spoke on how big and physical the Cardinals are and that Clemson will have to focus in order to win.

Swinney on the playoff predictions coming out tonight

“Yeah don’t take the cheese. That’s something that we say around here, “don’t take the cheese.” The people that are talking about how great you are and you’re the only team that can do this or do that, and then you go lay an egg. Then the next week they are going to be talking about everything that is wrong with your program. Those same people that were just last week talking about why you’re so great, the very next week are talking about what’s wrong with your program.”

Swinney confident that Clemson will be in playoff ranking

“We’re going to be in it. I know that. I don’t have to see the show tonight to know that we are one of the teams that has a real shot. We’ve earned that.”

Swinney on this being the Tigers’ 400th time to run down the hill

“That’s pretty amazing to think about that tradition and all the players that come through here. They tell their kids and their grand kids about that opportunity. Knowing we get the chance to be a part of the 400th one is pretty cool.”

Swinney on what has prepared Trevor Lawrence to be more confident

“Just being a little more opportunistic when he needs to run the ball on passing plays. He’s really come a long way. His total command of our protections and of his recognitions. Just to survive on our practice field is a challenge. That’s a real challenge.”