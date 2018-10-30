Swinney says Tigers are on the R.O.Y. bus, Alabama ahead of everyone else

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on ESPN’s College Football Playoff Top 25 show Tuesday night. Swinney said the Tigers were glad to have an opportunity to be in the mix right now, but he said they are just trying to get better. When asked about the Tigers and the rest of the ACC that are in the poll Swinney had a funny take.

“The reality of it is, back when I was a player we kind of had the big-time bus and then the R.O.Y. bus – the Rest of Ya’ll – it is kind of Alabama and the rest of ya’ll. We are just kind of glad to be on the R.O.Y bus right now and to still have a chance,” Swinney said. “But, it really does not matter. It is exciting to know that we are getting into November and we are still a team that is in the middle of the hunt.

The race is not over. You have to keep running the race with purpose and focus and great attention to the task at hand and just take them one at a time. Hopefully, when it is all said and done and ya’ll get to about that fifth or however many shows that ya’ll do, we are still in there, that would be awesome. For us, we want to win our division first. That is what we want to do.”

When ESPN host Rece Davis suggested the Tigers are in the front buses with Alabama, Swinney laughed and said, “Alabama is on the buses 1,2 and 3 and we are on the R.O.Y.s – the Rest of Ya’ll. We are in that group. The Rest of Ya’ll.”