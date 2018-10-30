Swinney: Tigers are more than just Trevor Lawrence

After the release of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, Clemson entered the rankings at No. 2.

During the first rankings reveal show on ESPN, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined the program to talk about where he sees his team through the first eight games of the season. Swinney was asked about the impact freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made on his team since being named the starter after week four.

“It’s not just Trevor, he is an unbelievable player and a great talent and the growth he has made the past few weeks has been tremendous, and the game has really slowed down for him,” said Swinney.

“We are just a more mature team everywhere, last year we only had six scholarship seniors. Etienne was a true freshman, Tee Higgins was a true freshman, Amari Rodgers was a true freshman, and we had a lot of young starters.”

“We are just a more complete team around Trevor but he has really done an unbelievable job and I’m excited to see where he goes,” Swinney said.