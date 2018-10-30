Swinney: Venables has no time for Headspace meditation

Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had the media laughing during his weekly press conference.  Coach Swinney told a story about the team’s use of Headspace meditation and how coach Venables did not follow the rules.

 

 

