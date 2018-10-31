Clemson's 59 points in his first start were a big deal to Cervenka

With starting center Justin Falcinelli out with an injury, Clemson’s Gage Cervenka started his first game at Florida State this past Saturday.

Clemson scored 59 points, the most by any team ever at Florida State, which is fitting considering Cervenka wears the No. 59.

Cervenka on his first-start

“It was amazing, it was everything I ever dreamed of and more. It’s crazy…we scored 59 points…that’s my number so it was really cool to do that. It was awesome though. I hate that Justin (Falcinelli) got hurt, but he’s back and healthy again. I really can’t describe that feeling of going out there and being able to perform for my team.”

Cervenka on being nervous

“I mean, I was a little nervous of course. That’s going to happen with any competition. I wrestled a lot in high school and before every match, it didn’t matter who I was wrestling, I would still get nervous. It’s just how competition is. I just look back and even if I wasn’t starting, I prepare the same way. When I look back at my preparation, I know that I prepared enough to be ready for that game.”

Cervenka on playing 72 guys on the road

“It’s awesome. It helps out a lot down the road because you get those guys that don’t really get to play, so it really helps a lot because those guys later on down in their career have those opportunities to play and really contribute to the team. It helps them out because they get that experience of a game type situation. That’s what everybody dreams of is being able to go into a game.”